How the UK — where the Covid delta variant 'exploded' — is a blueprint for the U.S.

Medical staff member Mantra Nguyen installs a new oxygen mask for a patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura | Getty Images News | Getty Images.

Delta 'greatest threat' to U.S.

The first thing to note is how quickly the delta variant spread across the U.K. In a relatively short amount of time, the strain supplanted the alpha variant to become dominant in the country (in mid-June delta was responsible for 90% of all infections, a government study showed) — and this happened despite the U.K.'s advanced vaccination rate. Meanwhile, cases attributed to the delta strain now make up around 20% of newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. according to White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci warned last week that the delta variant is set to become the dominant Covid strain in the country in a matter of weeks, citing the U.K. as precedent. "It just exploded in the U.K. It went from a minor variant to now more than 90% of the isolates in the U.K.," Fauci said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said the variant has a doubling time of about two weeks. "So you would expect, just the doubling time, you know, in several weeks to a month or so it's going to be quite dominant, that's the sobering news," he added. Read more: Fauci says delta accounts for 20% of new cases and will be dominant Covid variant in U.S. in weeks Fauci had already warned that delta appears to be "following the same pattern" as alpha. "Similar to the situation in the U.K., the delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate Covid-19," he said. In the U.K., infections attributed to delta have spread rapidly among young people and anyone older who has not yet been vaccinated. Similarly, in the U.S., there are concerns that delta could rapidly spread in parts of the South where vaccinations have stalled, NBC News reported Sunday. The U.S. is not alone in its concern over the delta variant. In Australia, Sydney was put under a two week lockdown over the weekend amid a growing outbreak of the strain. The Australian government's Covid response team is set to meet Monday to discuss the spread of the virus and the possibility of more restrictions.

Vaccination rush