10-year Treasury yield eases slightly but holds above 1.51% to start the week

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.516% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.143%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased slightly on Monday morning but held above 1.51% as investors digested a rise in a key inflation indicator index.

Treasury yields rose on Friday, after the Commerce Department reported that the core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.4% in May from a year earlier.

This marked the fastest increase since April 1992 and met the Dow Jones estimate for gains in the PCE index.

Investor attention this week will be focused on the June jobs report, which the Labor Department is set to publish on Friday.

Economists are expecting that nonfarm payrolls increased by 683,000 in June. While such a robust reading would top the 559,000 in May, it would still be below the 1 million figure some had hoped a recovering U.S. economy could post as it emerged from the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Saturday said that he doesn't plan to veto a bipartisan infrastructure bill if it comes without a reconciliation package, walking back on a statement made last week.

This came after Biden announced last Thursday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers had agreed an infrastructure deal, following weeks of negotiations.