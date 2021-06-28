CNBC Pro

Cramer: Here's why I bought back into ether instead of bitcoin when crypto stabilized last week

In 2021, bitcoin and ether have seen huge rallies. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion in value for the first time.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he recently added to his holdings of ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market value.

The "Mad Money" host had trimmed his position in ether — which runs on the Ethereum blockchain — in early May after the digital currency hit what was then a series of record highs.

"I went back into Ethereum because bitcoin held [$30,000]," Cramer said on "Squawk Box," referencing bitcoin's stabilization above that key support level after the cryptocurrency briefly plunged below $29,000 last week.

