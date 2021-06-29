Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink internet service possibly on track for 500,000 users in one year

"We are on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months," Musk said, speaking virtually at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said SpaceX's satellite internet network Starlink "recently" passed near 70,000 active users and expects fast-paced growth in the year ahead.

It's now the world's largest satellite constellation, with more than 1,500 Starlink satellites launched to orbit to date.

SpaceX last month touted that Starlink has received more than 500,000 orders and deposits so far to date, although those may not materialize into users. Starlink's user base has grown, from about 10,000 users in February to Musk saying that this month it passed "the strategically notable number of 69,420 active users."

The company is "losing money" on the satellite antennas that it provides to customers, Musk said, as the hardware costs near $1,300 each but SpaceX charges users $499.

"We're working on a next generation terminals that are provide the same level of capability, roughly same level capability, but costs a lot less," Musk said.

As the company's leadership has previously stated, Musk estimated Starlink may cost SpaceX between $5 billion and $10 billion to get fully operational. But SpaceX believes it can tap an even larger market, estimating Starlink could bring in as much as $30 billion a year – or about 10 times the annual revenue of its rocket launching business.

Starlink is "operational now in about 12 countries, and more are being added every month," Musk noted.

Musk also said SpaceX is getting closer to launching next-generation versions of its Starlink satellites.

"We're getting close to launching satellite 1.5, which has laser inter-satellite links, and that'll be used especially for continuous connectivity over the Arctic and Antarctic regions," Musk said. "Next year we'll start launching version two of our satellite, which will be significantly more capable."