European markets head for flat open as investors watch delta variant, await U.S. data

European stocks are heading for a muted open Tuesday as global investors monitor the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and await key economic data out of the U.S.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 4 points lower at 7,069, Germany's DAX is set to inch around 8 points lower to 15,546 and France's CAC 40 is set to shed a single point to 6,557, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated on Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite close at record highs. U.S. stock futures are pointing to a fractionally lower open on Tuesday. Oil prices tumbled overnight as flare-ups of Covid-19 infections threaten to dent fuel demand.

Concerns over the rapid spread of the new highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant have dented sentiment in Asia-Pacific, with several countries in the region battling outbreaks.