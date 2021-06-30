European stocks head for cautious open to end positive first half of the year

European stocks are set for a muted open on Wednesday, with global markets looking to close out a positive first half of the year.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 7 points higher at 7,095, Germany's DAX is expected to climb around 12 points to 15,703 and France's CAC 40 is set too gain around 8 points to 6,575, according to IG data.

European investors will be monitoring a host of economic data on Wednesday, including U.K. first-quarter GDP growth figures and a raft of French, Italian and wider euro zone inflation prints.