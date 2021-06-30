Putin reveals he had the Sputnik Covid shot as Russia struggles with its vaccine uptake

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he had received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as the Kremlin struggles to convince a skeptical public about the benefits of inoculation.

"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief," Putin said during his annual phone-in session where the public submit questions to the president.

"After the first shot, I didn't feel anything at all. About four hours later, there was some tenderness where I had the shot. I did the second [shot] at midday. At midnight, I measured my temperature. It was 37.2 [Celsius]. I went to sleep, woke up and my temperature was 36.6. That was it," Putin said in comments translated by Reuters.

Putin had previously refused to say which Covid vaccine he received in March and the Kremlin said it would keep the information a "secret." Putin was not filmed or photographed receiving the shot prompting speculation among the Russian public and international press that he didn't receive a Russian vaccine at all.

Doubts over Putin's vaccine status have not helped to allay a seeming reluctance among Russians to get a Covid vaccination, despite incentives for older people to get the shot.

Russia has authorized four home-grown vaccines for use now and was the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus shot, Sputnik V (its most well-known vaccine) last August.

The fact that the vaccine was approved before clinical trials were completed raised eyebrows among the global scientific community and that's believed to have contributed to skepticism among the public over the vaccine's safety credentials and efficacy.

Still, interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of the shot, involving 20,000 participants and published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet in early February, found that it was 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infection. Russia has sought to sell its vaccine to multiple countries around the world, particularly its allies.

Nonetheless, vaccination rates at home remain sluggish much to the chagrin of Putin, who has extolled the benefits of Russia's Covid vaccines and encouraged the public to take up the shots. Its vaccination rate lags many countries, including that of India, Mexico and Brazil.

Our World in Data figures suggest that 12% of Russia's population has received two doses of a vaccine, while 3% has received a first dose.