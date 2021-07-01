Search halted at collapsed condo site in Florida due to concerns rest of building could fall

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 27, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.

Search-and-rescue operations at the collapse of a Florida condominium building were halted this morning due to structural concerns that the rest of the building could fall, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Thursday.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount, and will continue search-and-rescue operations as soon as it is safe to do so," Levine Cava told reporters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said the halt in operations was based on "additional concerns for building stability" identified by subject matter experts.

This includes six to twelve inches of movement, a large column hanging from the building that could fall and damage support columns in the underground garage, and slight movement in the concrete floor slabs in the south side of the structure in the north and south corner of the building that "could cause additional failure of the building," according to Cominsky.

Engineers, with the help of the state, are continuing to monitor the structure and develop plans to move forward with the search, Levine Cava added.

Levine Cava told reporters that President Joe Biden's visit to the area later Thursday will have no impact on search-and-rescue operations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also provided updates on the category 5 tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Elsa, that is continuing to move swiftly through the Caribbean Sea. DeSantis told reporters that the cyclone is not expected to impact Florida through Saturday, but may return northwest near the state by Monday.

DeSantis said the state's Department of Emergency Management is continuing to develop additional contingency plans for the cyclone.