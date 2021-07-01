Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to Manhattan District Attorney office on indictment

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered Thursday morning to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on an indictment that also charges that business of ex-President Donald Trump.

Weisselberg, who has served Trump as loyal executive for decades, is expected to be arraigned in state court later on the criminal case, which NBC News reports is related to fringe benefits awarded by the Trump Organization. The indictment will be unsealed around the same time.

The Trump Organization will be represented by a lawyer at the court proceeding.

Weisselberg's lawyer Mary Mulligan declined to comment after her client walked into the DA's office in lower Manhattan at 6:17 a.m. to be processed on the case.

The indictment was obtained from a grand jury on Wednesday at the behest of the DA's office and New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Although the Trump Organization is being charged in the case as a business, Trump himself is not personally charged. The company faces possible fines and other sanctions in the case if convicted.

The Trump Organization, shortly after Weisselberg blasted Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. shortly after Weisselberg surrendered.