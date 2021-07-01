Why Elon Musk is winning the billionaire space race in 2021: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com space reporter Michael Sheetz explains which companies are ahead in the commercial space race. Plus, Robinhood officially files to go public on the Nasdaq.

Elon Musk calls rocket launch regulations ‘broken’ after aircraft delays SpaceX launch

SpaceX was seconds away from launching its 20th mission of this year Tuesday when the countdown was halted due to an aircraft entering the launch range, delaying the mission by at least a day. Elon Musk took to Twitter to voice his frustration about the delay, reiterating prior criticisms he has made about regulations around the business of launching rockets. "An aircraft entered the 'keep out zone', which is unreasonably gigantic," Musk wrote in a tweet. "There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken," he added.

Krispy Kreme shares rise 23% despite disappointing pricing, opening trade

Krispy Kreme shares closed Thursday up more than 23% despite a disappointing opening trade for the company's return to the public markets. On Wednesday night, the doughnut chain priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, well below its planned range of $21 to $24 per share. The stock's first trade on Thursday afternoon was $16.30 per share, but shares quickly rebounded. When the markets closed, the stock was trading for $21 a share. The share offering raised $500 million for the company and gave it an implied valuation of $2.7 billion. Krispy Kreme, which also owns Insomnia Cookies, is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "DNUT."

Robinhood has 18 million accounts with $80 billion in assets after rapid growth, IPO filing shows