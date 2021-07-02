As billions flow into a crowded online grocery market, a wave of consolidation could be on the way

LONDON — Start-ups promising groceries delivered to your door in a matter of minutes are the hottest craze for venture capitalists right now.

Investors have poured billions of dollars into on-demand grocery delivery firms — some of which are barely a year old — after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift toward online shopping.

Venture-backed grocery companies have already raised over $10 billion so far in 2021, according to data from Pitchbook, eclipsing the $7 billion raised by such firms last year.

In the U.S., Instacart was valued at $39 billion in a March funding round, while Gopuff raised funds at an $8.9 billion valuation. Meanwhile, in China, Xingsheng Youxuan raised a whopping $3 billion this year, the largest funding round for a grocery start-up to date.

The craze has spread to Europe over the last year, with a host of grocery apps gaining traction by touting deliveries in 10-20 minutes: Getir, Gorillas, Weezy, Flink, Zapp and Dija, to name but a few.

They often rely on so-called "dark stores," small fulfilment centers where items are picked up and then delivered by couriers.

This week, Czech firm Rohlik — which offers two-hour shopping delivery — raised $120 million at a $1.2 billion market value. Tomáš Čupr, Rohlik's CEO and co-founder, said the seven-year-old firm is "fully profitable" in its home market

"You saw a lot of players in the U.S. and some players in Europe really struggling pre-pandemic, and then obviously whoever did online grocery during the pandemic was doing well," Čupr said.

"Now the question remains: how much of that is going to stick?" he added. "We're fairly confident because we grew massively pre-pandemic; we think post pandemic we'll do the same."