IRS data shows just who got $1,400 stimulus payments. Some people with higher incomes received checks

Figures from the IRS show who has received money from the third stimulus checks for up to $1,400 per person — and there are some surprises.

In fact, some people with adjusted gross incomes above $200,000 received a cut. The IRS reports 127,751 payments went to taxpayers in that category, for a total of $392.3 million.

That is out of a total of 163.5 million third economic impact payments that totaled $389.9 billion.

The fact that taxpayers in that bracket received any money is a surprise due to the eligibility requirements for that third batch of checks authorized when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March.

The payments included up to $1,400 per adult, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. However, individuals and families must meet certain income requirements to qualify.

Full payments went to those with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for those who are married and filing jointly.

The checks were phased out for incomes above those thresholds. Individuals with $80,000 or more in adjusted gross income, heads of household with $120,000 and married couples with $160,000 were not eligible for any of the money.