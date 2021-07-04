How much do you know about claiming Social Security retirement benefits? Take this quiz and find out

The age at which you claim Social Security helps determine how big your monthly retirement benefit checks will be for life.

If you wait until your full retirement age — generally 66 or 67 — to claim, you will get 100% of what you earned based on your contributions to the program. And if you wait until 70, you will get a bigger check for waiting.

But there's no benefit to holding off past 70, because your benefits will not get any bigger.

Yet just 54% of respondents to a recent MassMutual quiz were able to correctly answer a true/false question regarding whether their monthly checks will increase if they delay claiming retirement benefits past age 70.

More from Personal Finance:

States hope free joints and other perks will spark interest

More colleges move to require Covid vaccines

More people plan to quit as return-to-work plans kick in

Not knowing the right answer can cost you.

If you wait past 70, you can only go back six months to make up for lost monthly checks, said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.

That answer was part of a 12-question, true-or-false quiz given to 1,500 people, ages 55 to 65, who have not yet claimed their benefits.

Other facts about the program also tripped some respondents up.

The results showed that 22% of near-retirees did not know that if a spouse passed away you cannot collect both your own and your spouse's benefits. (Typically, you get either yours or your spouse's, whichever is higher.)

Meanwhile, 30% of respondents did not know that they might be able to claim benefits on their ex-spouse's work record. (You must have been married for at least 10 years, among other qualifications.)