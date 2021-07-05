Here's how to identify and control a spending problem

Covid-19 vaccinations are increasing, states are dropping their pandemic restrictions and Americans are feeling good about going out and spending after a year and a half spent mostly inside.

"We are now coming out of a cave, basically, and there's a lot of emotions around that," said Susan Greenhalgh, an accredited financial counselor who runs Mind Your Money in Providence, Rhode Island.

Treating yourself, especially after weathering the coronavirus pandemic, is fine as long as you do so within your budget and comfort zone, said Greenhalgh. But for those who aren't careful, the momentum from finally being able to resume normal activities post-pandemic could lead to a debt hangover in the coming months.

To combat this and keep your budget in check, here are some red flags financial experts say to watch out for to catch a spending problem, as well as what people can do to fix one.

You're piling up debt

An early sign that you might have a spending problem is that you're wracking up debt, especially on high-interest credit cards.

This is especially concerning if you suddenly find that you can't make a full payment at the end of the month, need to reduce the amount you owe, or can't even pay the minimum amount, according to Jacqueline Schadeck, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta.

Of course, it's likely that credit card balances will increase after a year of not spending much on going out, said Greenhalgh.

"We were kind of getting used to very low credit card statements every month, and now they've gone up considerably," she said.

Having a higher bill one month isn't immediate cause for concern, but is something to monitor for the next few credit cycles and consider if you need to re-establish your budget, she said.

Your credit score suddenly dips