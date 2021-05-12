The high cost of child care and lack of paid leave are holding back many working parents

A lack of paid leave and access to quality child care has long been an issue for working parents in the U.S., advocates argue.

The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the issue, with some parents — mainly women — ditching their jobs to care for their kids. A September report by Lean In and McKinsey & Company found that 1 in 4 women were considering leaving the workforce or downsizing their career.

"The pandemic really put in front of people how much caregiving is truly a part of what makes the economy work," said Lelaine Bigelow, managing director of external affairs at the National Partnership for Women & Families.

The Biden administration recently responded by proposing 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, which workers would get within 10 years. They could receive up to $4,000 a month, with at least two-thirds of their average weekly wages replaced. The program, part of President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion spending and tax credit plan, would be paid for with payroll taxes.

Biden's plan also would spend $225 billion over a decade towards child care for children under the age of 5. It ensures families only pay a portion of their total income for the services, with the average family saving $14,800 a year on child care.

Some companies already provide some form of assistance to their employees. A quarter of employers offer paid parental leave to at least some employees for the birth or placement of a child, according to a 2019 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

When it comes to child care, only 4% of employers offered subsidized child-care centers or programs, according to the Society of Human Resource Management's 2019 employee benefits survey

An additional 4% provided nonsubsidized centers, either company-affiliated onsite or nearby, and 11% offered a referral service to providers.