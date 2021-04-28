Workers could get 12 weeks of paid leave under Biden's plan. Here are the details

It would be one of the largest expansions to the U.S. social safety net in decades — a new federal paid leave policy for all workers.

That's what President Joe Biden is expected to propose on Wednesday night when he rolls out his $1.8 trillion spending and tax credits plan to remake the country's economy after a devastating year.

The national paid family and medical leave program would cost around $225 billion over a decade, and the White House says it would be mostly paid for by upping taxes on the wealthy.

Within 10 years, Biden's plan would guarantee workers 12 weeks of paid leave, which they could use "to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill loved one, deal with a loved one's military deployment, find safety from sexual assault, stalking, or domestic violence, heal from their own serious illness or take time to deal with the death of a loved one," according to an outline released by the White House.

Workers could get up to $4,000 a month during their leave, with at least two-thirds of their average weekly wages replaced. The lowest-wage workers would get 80% of their prior earnings. Biden's plan would also give workers three days of bereavement leave per year, starting in year one. Grief has been a major theme of Biden's presidency, with him speaking often about losing his son Beau to brain cancer at 46.

The president is also calling on Congress to pass a bill that would require employers to give workers seven paid sick days a year.

Currently, companies with 50 or more employees are required to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off, thanks to The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. But the U.S. is one of the only countries that doesn't guarantee workers paid time off when they're having a new child or dealing with an illness.

In Japan and Norway, new parents get more than a year's worth of paid leave.