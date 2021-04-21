Here's where Americans are planning to go for that summer vacation

Americans are looking to finally get out and about this summer, and interest in both well-known and new emerging getaway spots is rising along with temperatures, according to travel companies.

Online travel guidance platform Tripadvisor says 67% of Americans plan to travel from June through August, a 17% jump over spring (March to May). Most of them (43%) plan to drive, although 19% are willing to fly, and beach destinations — particularly in Florida and Mexico — are at the top of traveler wishlists.

More from Personal Finance:

Top-rated frequent flyer programs can cut travel costs

Here's what post-pandemic travel might look like

How travelers could benefit from hotel industry struggles

Why the beach? "This summer, we continue to see travelers favor outdoor locations like beaches or national parks, locations that continue to enable the practice of social distancing," said Tripadvisor spokesperson Brian Hoyt.

People are also just ready to get out of the house, he added. "As the vaccine rollout far exceeds the Biden administration's promised target of 1 million doses administered per day, Americans are resoundingly saying they are prepared to get out there again, to travel and see the world once more to make up for lost time."