Porsche to create hypercar company with Bugatti and Croatian electric vehicle maker Rimac

Porsche and Croatian electric performance car manufacturer Rimac have agreed to create a joint venture that incorporates Volkswagen's high-performance Bugatti brand, officials announced Monday.

The new joint venture — called Bugatti-Rimac — is expected to be established as a hypercar manufacturer (think high-end sport car or supercar but better performance and more exclusive) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Rimac will have a 55% stake in the joint venture, while Porsche will hold a 45% stake in the company. Bugatti's shares will be transferred from Volkswagen, which owns Porsche and Bugatti, to Porsche and then to Rimac, the companies said. Porsche also currently holds a 24% stake in Rimac, up from an initial 10% ownership in 2018.

The first vehicles planned from the tie-up are an eight-cylinder, 1,500-horsepower Bugatti called the Chiron and a $2.4 million all-electric hypercar called the Rimac Nevera, which the company says has about 1,900 horsepower and can exceed 250 mph. The vehicles had previously been announced separately by the companies.