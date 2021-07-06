France's finance chief says it would be very disappointing if some EU nations oppose global tax deal

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that it would be disheartening if EU nations weren't unanimous in their support of a global corporate tax deal.

"It would be very much disappointing if some of the EU member states would oppose such an important agreement," Le Maire told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick.

His comments come after 130 countries and jurisdictions agreed last week to a global minimum corporate tax rate. The idea is to put an end to a race to the bottom, and force multinational companies to pay a fairer share of tax — an issue that has received special attention in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

However, there are still a few nations that are hesitant about joining these efforts, namely Ireland, Hungary and Estonia which are all members of the European Union.

Under the deal, multinationals could be forced to pay a minimum tax rate of 15% wherever they operate, rather than only paying the majority of duties in the nations where they have their headquarters. This has allowed corporate giants to shift profits to countries with very low tax rates or with other accounting incentives.