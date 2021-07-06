Cramer questions why anyone would buy a Chinese IPO ever again after Didi debacle

CNBC's Jim Cramer believes Didi Global's post-IPO debacle may permanently change American investors' attitudes toward Chinese companies seeking to go public on Wall Street.

"You're a moron if you buy a Chinese deal after this. You're a moron. I don't care if it pops," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday. "Why do you need to put your capital at risk after this?"

Didi shares tanked Tuesday morning as investors reacted to Chinese regulators cracking down on new downloads of the ride-hailing giant's app during a cybersecurity review of the company.