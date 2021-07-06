71% of Americans are worried Social Security will run out of money in their lifetimes. Why experts say that won't happen

Most Americans are worried that Social Security will run out in their lifetimes, and those fears have only gotten worse amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's according to a survey from financial services company Nationwide, which found that 71% of adults felt that way. Fears about the benefits program were highest among Gen Xers, at 83%, and millennials, with 77%, while just 61% of baby boomers agreed.

What's more, 47% of millennials said they believe "they will not get a dime of the Social Security benefits they have earned."

Many Americans — 59% — say they are more pessimistic now about the program running out of funding following the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 19% say Covid-19 has prompted them to reconsider their plans for claiming benefits, with 11% planning to delay filing and 9% planning to claim earlier.

The trust funds on which Social Security relies to pay benefits have been running low. The last official projection by the Social Security Administration indicated those funds could run out in 2035, at which point 79% of promised benefits would be payable. That estimate did weigh any pandemic effects.

Even so, fears that the program will run dry and benefit checks will stop are unfounded, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

"Many people hear the words insolvent or bankrupt and they automatically assume the program is just going to disappear," Akabas said.