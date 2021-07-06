This Bronx-based book club shows how community can help anyone build wealth at any age

Yamiesha Bell, 27, started a book club focused on personal financial literacy and mindfulness one year ago. Yamiesha Bell

In the last year, Raeshanna Mcanuff, 27, a cosmetic chemist, asked for a raise at her job. Adam Sherif, 24, who works at a music talent agency, paid off the first $30,000 of his $60,000 in student loan debt. Jami Bish, 37, a social worker, saved $3,000 to open her first investment account with Vanguard and increased contributions to her retirement accounts. Siobhan Barrington, 28, who runs a nonprofit, learned how to better budget her personal expenses, invest and overcome some of the shame she felt around money. A major component to their success? A weekly book club where a group of people built a community around a better understanding of personal finances and have worked together to achieve their goals.

House passes bill to protect older Americans in the workplace How it started One year ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yamiesha Bell decided to start a book club that incorporated personal financial literacy and mindfulness. Bell, 27, is a 10th grade special education teacher at Gotham Collaborative High School in The Bronx in New York City. She also runs the Instagram account The Bold Budgeter, where she details her own experience of paying off $27,000 in credit card debt over seven months and building her own personal wealth — this year, she hit her goal of $100,000 in net worth. Starting her process of paying off debt was a lonely one, she said, and she wanted to share her journey with a community. She also wanted to address and break down obstacles that have kept Black and Brown communities from building wealth in the U.S. "I wanted our book club focused and grounded in financial wellness as a whole, and wellbeing, not just based off the numbers," said Bell. "If it was just off the numbers, everyone would be doing great financially as long as they had a livable wage."

Today, about 15 people regularly attend the book club's weekly Zoom meetings, and more follow along with the reading assignments. The members of the group range in age from early 20s to late 60s and are diverse in gender, race, age, religion and experience. Bell facilitates most of the meetings, and other members also take turns running the group. On occasion, guest speakers such as personal finance bloggers A Purple Life, The Fioneers and Tracy Watson attend to speak to the group. The last book that the group read was Tiffany Aliche's "Get Good with Money." Next, they'll be reading Morgan Housel's "The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness." The power of community In addition to discussing the books they're reading, the group holds each other accountable with their progress on spending, saving and other financial goals. The members are all encouraged to use a spending tracker — which Bell developed herself with Google sheets — and they discuss how they fared in following a budget each week. They also check in on larger personal financial goals once a quarter. There are other homework assignments, as well, geared towards building and protecting wealth. After reading Aliche's book, for example, each member has been tasked with discussing estate planning and emergency documents with their family members. Having a group of people with similar goals can be a huge help for anyone's personal finance journey. Being accountable to a group has helped many of the members stick to their financial goals.