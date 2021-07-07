Bloomingdale's is getting ready to open its first-ever Bloomie's store. Here's a look inside

In this article JWN

A rendering of the exterior of Bloomingdale's new small-format location, called Bloomie's. Source: Bloomingdale's PR

Bloomie's isn't just a nickname anymore. The luxury department store chain Bloomingdale's announced Wednesday that it will use the moniker for a new location, opening in Fairfax, Virginia, on Aug. 26. The word Bloomie's has for decades been used as a term of endearment by fans of the original Bloomingdale's. The roughly 22,000-square-foot space will be much smaller than a typical Bloomingdale's location, which can span upward of 200,000 square feet. The store will serve as a hub for experiences, with a focus on fashion, and feature Colada Shop, a restaurant serving coffee, Caribbean-inspired small bites and cocktails into the evening. Bloomingdale's Chief Executive Tony Spring described Bloomie's as a "highly edited" and "convenient" version of the namesake department store.

The first Bloomie's location will be in the Mosaic District shopping center, in Fairfax, Virginia. Source: Bloomingdale's PR

The new Bloomie's shop will sell women's and men's apparel, footwear, jewelry, handbags and beauty products. The merchandise on the floor will rotate frequently throughout the week, giving customers something fresh to look at each time they return. Bloomies will offer alterations, a drop box for returns and appointments with stylists. The description is somewhat akin to retail rival Nordstrom's small-format shop, Nordstrom Local, which debuted in Los Angeles in 2017. Nordstrom's version, however, doesn't include any merchandise for sale. But the strategy was to open a pint-sized space, off-mall, catering to shoppers' needs.

The roughly 22,000-square-foot Bloomie's space will be much smaller than a typical Bloomingdale's location, which can span upwards of 200,000 square feet. Source: Bloomingdale's PR

Bloomingdale's owner Macy's has previously hinted that these smaller-format locations were in the works. As part of its turnaround strategy, Macy's is also in the process of opening additional Macy's Backstage locations off-mall as well as smaller-format Macy's shops called Market by Macy's. Similar to Bloomie's, the latter features a more curated and slimmed-down assortment of inventory. So far, Macy's has been targeting the Atlanta and Dallas markets for its Market by Macy's locations. In Fairfax, the first Bloomie's will be located in the Mosaic District shopping center, which is operated by real estate developer Edens. Mosaic District is more of a town center than a mall. In addition to a plethora of retailers, it hosts luxury apartment buildings, townhouses, an office tower, grocery options for nearby residents and a cinema. Bloomie's will join retailers including West Elm, Target and Warby Parker.

Employees situated behind a front desk area in the store will welcome customers and give them a rundown of available services. Source: Bloomingdale's PR