CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs sees these stocks jumping the most in the next 12 months

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Share
Pedestrians pass in front of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. Venetian resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. An agreement by Japanese lawmakers on casino guidelines will favor the building of larger resorts in big cities that could benefit operators such as MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bridget Bennett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs believes certain stocks are positioned to jump the most in the next 12 months.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHigh oil prices could boost these Indian stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Abigail Ng
CNBC ProMultiple market strategists are getting worried and believe all the good news could be priced in
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProApple shares typically beat the market from July to September and will again, JPMorgan says
Hannah Miao
Read More