Starting college in the fall? How to decide the right amount to borrow

Student loans are double-edged sword: They help you pay for college but then leave you with a monthly bill for at least a decade after you graduate.

The average student loan payment is $400 a month, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. And research has found those payments can make it harder for people to save for their futures, open businesses and start families.

"Taking on debt that equals the total cost of your degree isn't affordable for most people," said Anna Helhoski, a student loan expert at NerdWallet.com. "That means there's a strong possibility of biting off more than you can chew when it comes to student debt."

More from Personal Finance:

'Inflation is the silent killer,' as many retirees are feeling the sting

State-run 'auto IRAs' are gaining steam as a retirement savings solution

Congress wants to make more changes to the U.S. retirement system

And so, if you're staring college in the fall, you should try to borrow as cautiously as possible, experts say.

"The general rule is to not borrow more than your average starting salary for your career of choice," said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit. That includes for however long it takes you to get your degree, typically four or five years.

You can look up annual average incomes for different occupations at the Department of Labor's website.

Helhoski at NerdWallet has a more conservative formula. She says to aim for student loan payments that don't exceed 10% of your projected after-tax monthly income for your first year out of school.