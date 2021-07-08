Headache? Runny nose? These are among the new top 5 Covid symptoms, study says

LONDON — When the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in early 2020, governments quickly put out information on what symptoms to look out for, little knowing then that much of the transmission was asymptomatic.

The public was told to look out for a high temperature and a new continuous cough, with a loss of taste or smell, fatigue and a sore throat also named as possible symptoms (some added at different points of the pandemic).

Fast forward to the present day and more symptoms are being reported and recognized. This comes as several variants of the virus — such as the alpha strain and now the highly transmissible delta variant — have gone onto replace the "original" strain of Covid-19 first discovered in China in late 2019.

Now, an ongoing U.K.-based study which enables the public to enter their Covid symptoms on an app — which enables scientists to then analyze the data — says there are new coronavirus symptoms being widely reported.

The Zoe Covid Symptom study has identified the current top five symptoms that have emerged in recent weeks which differ depending on if you've been vaccinated, and how many doses you've had.

The symptoms highlighted below were first published in late June but still represent the top five symptoms being reported, the Zoe Covid Symptom study told CNBC Wednesday.

The symptoms rankings are based on members of the public's reports in the app alone and do not take into account which variant caused the virus or demographic information.

These are the top five symptoms being reported by people who are fully-vaccinated, have had one dose of a vaccine or are unvaccinated.