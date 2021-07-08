Electric Dodge muscle car and Ram pickup part of Stellantis' $35.5 billion EV plans

The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021.

Stellantis – the merged automaker between Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Groupe – plans to invest at least $35.5 billion ($30 billion euro) in electric vehicles and supporting technologies through 2025.

The world's fourth-largest automaker announced the plans Thursday during an electrification strategy event. Stellantis joins automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford Motor in announcing investments of tens of billions of dollars in EVs.

Most notably, for the U.S., Stellantis said it would offer an electric Dodge muscle car by 2024 and Jeep would offer an all-electric SUV in every vehicle segment by 2025. The company also plans to launch a Ram full-size electric pickup by 2024, which would put it at least two years behind American rivals Ford and GM.

Stellantis shares on the New York Stock Exchange were down by about 3.5% during early trading Thursday morning to under $19 a share. The company's market cap is about $30 billion.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the company is in "full execution mode" regarding its plans for vehicle electrification. He said Stellantis expects more than 70% of sales in Europe and over 40% in the U.S. to be low emission vehicles, which could be EVs as well as hybrid electric models.