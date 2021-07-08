Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer kept off field for at least 7 more days due to sex crime probe

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) reacts in sixth inning of the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Major League Baseball on Thursday extended the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for at least another seven days as police continue investigating allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in California.

The move comes as Bauer's merchandise has been removed from sale on the official Major League Baseball branded web site operated by the e-commerce company, Fanatics, and from the Dodgers' online store.

The 30-year-old pitcher, who denies wrongdoing, was placed on a seven-day administrative leave last Friday due to the probe, after the Dodgers insisted he would remain in their pitching rotation despite the woman's shocking claims.

"With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective tomorrow," MLB said in a statement.

"MLB's investigation is ongoing."

The Dodgers declined to comment on the announcement. The team on Wednesday canceled Bauer's bobblehead night, which had been scheduled for Aug. 19.

Bauer's agent did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bauer, who won the 2020 National League Cy Young award after pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, is one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

He joined the World Series champion Dodgers this year, inking a three-year contract that could ultimately pay him $102 million.

Bauer's leave was announced last Friday, the same day that President Joe Biden hosted the Dodgers at the White House in honor of their Series victory.