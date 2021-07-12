94 dead, 22 still missing in Florida condominium collapse as search efforts enter third week

Rescue and personnel workers work to recover remains of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 08, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.

At least 94 are confirmed dead and 22 unaccounted for at the site of the collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida as search efforts enter a third week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Monday morning.

"Please join me in continuing to pray for those we have lost, the families who are grieving and those who are still waiting," Levine Cava said.

Since the collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24, search teams have worked tirelessly to recover victims from the rubble. However, authorities said last week that the possibility of finding someone alive from the collapse was now "near zero."

Search teams have shifted operations from rescue to recovery, and authorities said they hope to conclude search efforts in the coming weeks as a team from Israel departed the site on Saturday.

The Israeli search team had worked alongside first responders from Miami, Miami-Dade County and Mexico to comb through the rubble of the collapse and were commemorated in a memorial walk near the site.

"This walk was truly a beautiful moment for those of us who were able to participate," Levine Cava said on Sunday.

"Members of the community, first responders, international partners — we all came together once again to recognize the enormous tragedy and the extraordinary efforts of everyone who has helped to get us through these difficult, difficult days," she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said on Sunday that recovery efforts will continue until all those who are unaccounted for are found.

"It's been two weeks, and the conditions are very, very tough. But that hasn't slowed down the work," Burkett said Sunday.