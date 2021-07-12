What to watch today: Dow set to retreat from Friday's record high close

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures dropped Monday, indicating a retreat at Wall Street's open for the 30-stock average from Friday's record high close. The Dow finished last week jumping 448 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also gained about 1% each, with both logging record closes as well. Friday's rally, which reversed a broad sell-off in the prior session, was enough to nudge all three benchmarks to into positive territory for last week. (CNBC) Ahead of key inflation reports Tuesday and Wednesday — and questions about whether increasing price pressures are transitory as the Federal Reserve believes — the 10-year Treasury yield dipped Monday to around 1.33%. The benchmark yield went as low as 1.25% on Thursday to levels not seen since February. The 10-year yield hit a 14-month high of 1.78% in March. It began 2021 at less than 1%. (CNBC) The banks kick off second-quarter earnings reporting season this week. According to Refinitiv, profits for S&P 500 companies in the April-to-June quarter are expected to be up 65% from the same period last year during the depths of the Covid pandemic. (CNBC)

