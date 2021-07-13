Earnings season starts with sky-high stock prices and soaring expectations

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Earnings season begins with two major tailwinds: sky-high prices and soaring expectations.

On paper, second-quarter earnings season looks like the mother of all earnings reports, with estimates having risen steadily for the past six months, from expected 45% growth in January to 65% growth today compared to the same period last year.

It's the strongest rate of growth since 2009, when earnings were just starting to recover from the disaster of the Great Financial Crisis.

But the gap between earnings expectations and the actual reported growth rates has been huge for nearly a year — and the market is beginning to (mistakenly) believe it is a permanent feature of the reporting landscape.

Historically, reported earnings tend to beat expectations by 3% to 5%, that is, companies usually manage to eke out a small positive surprise in their earnings reports.

But the last four quarters have blown apart those historical averages.

Earnings blowout

(difference between end of quarter estimates vs. reported estimates)

Q2 20 12.6%

Q3 20 15.5%

Q420 13.2%

Q121 28.7%

Source: FactSet

Put it all together, and the average "beat" for the last four quarters is about 18 percentage points above analyst estimates.

Can the market pull off yet another 18% to 20% earnings beat? It looks like the market is anticipating exactly that. The second quarter dollar estimates are below the first quarter, even though corporate profits are clearly stronger, implying analysts are wrong again.

2021 earnings

($ per share, rounded)

Q1: $49 (up 52%)

Q2: $45 (up 65%)

Q3: $48 (up 25%)

Q4: $50 (up 18%)

Source: Refinitiv

The per share dollar gain is $49 for Q1, but only $45 for Q2. The dollar value of the S&P earnings for the second quarter is well below the first quarter, which makes no sense if the second quarter economy is even stronger than the first quarter.

The market seems to be clearly implying another quarter of big earnings beats, higher than the even 65% growth analysts are already expected.

"Markets clearly believe Q2 earnings reports will far exceed expectations," Nicholas Colas from DataTrek said in a recent note to clients. "The 'right' earnings growth rate for Q2 is likely closer to 80 percent assuming S&P EPS is only the same as Q1 2021...It could be closer to 100 percent if US corporate earnings power has improved since then."

Nearly two dozen companies have already reported earnings, and many of the largest have indeed pulled off impressive earnings beats:

Early performers

(% beat)

Nike 82%

Kroger 18%

Costco 18%

Oracle 17%

FedEx in-line

The exception, FedEx, reported merely in-line earnings on June 24th after the close, and has traded below its price on that day ever since.