EU delays its digital tax plan as Janet Yellen visits Brussels

LONDON — The EU is delaying plans for a common digital tax in the bloc, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tries to rally all European nations behind a wider global corporate tax agreement.

The Treasury secretary visited the EU's headquarters on Monday and met the region's finance ministers at a time when the EU's commission, the executive arm of the bloc, was due to put forward plans for a digital tax — a plan that would help repay some of the debt incurred during the pandemic.

However, the commission said Monday it was postponing its plans to focus on the ongoing discussions for a global corporate tax deal.

"The G-20 endorsed a stark agreement to create a more stable, fairer, international tax system, which addresses the tax challenges that arise from the digitalization of the economy," a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Monday, explaining the reason for the delay.

The U.S. has been cool on the idea of a EU digital tax for fearing it will unfairly target U.S. firms. More recently, the Joe Biden administration had concerns that the levy would derail negotiations for a global minimum corporate tax rate.