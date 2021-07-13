Koch network thanks Joe Manchin for work on telehealth bill while pressuring him to buck Biden initiatives

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., talks with reporters as he makes his way to the Senate floor for a vote in Washington on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The Koch network is thanking Sen. Joe Manchin for help on a bill that would expand access telehealth while the group also pressures the moderate West Virginia Democrat to resist chunks of President Joe Biden's agenda.

A Facebook ad by the Koch network's political arm, Americans for Prosperity, was discovered by CNBC on Tuesday. It reads: "Thank you Senator Manchin for leading the charge for better access to affordable health care."

"Senator Manchin is leading the charge to cut red tape and give Mountaineers better access to health care at prices they can afford. Encourage him to continue leading on telehealth policy to remove barriers to affordable and innovative care!" the ad says.

There's also a link for a chance to sign a letter to Manchin himself. "Thank you for leading the charge to cut red tape standing in the way of better access to health care at a more affordable price for Mountaineers," the letter reads.

The bill referenced in the ad is called the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act. It was introduced last month by Manchin and fellow Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.