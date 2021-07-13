Family of imprisoned American journalist in Myanmar ‘very very concerned’ for his health as Covid levels surge

The family of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar since May, is raising concerns about his health, as Covid-19 levels surge across the country.

Bryan Fenster, Fenster's older brother, told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" that Fenster was displaying Covid symptoms earlier last week, when his parents spoke with him. Bryan said that there was no indication of any actions being taken to help his brother.

"No treatment, no testing, so we're very frustrated, very, very concerned," said Bryan.

Danny Fenster, 37, is managing editor of the news magazine "Frontier Myanmar." He was detained May 24 at Yangon International Airport before he could board a plane to Kuala Lumpur, just a few months after the February coup where the military seized control of the country from its democratically-elected government.

The military government accused Fenster of inciting violence, charges he denies. Fenster appeared in court last month and is facing a potential three-year prison sentence. His next hearing is set for Thursday.

Bryan told host Shepard Smith that there is "no indication whatsoever" the country's legal system could lead to Fenster's release.

"Unfortunately, all these hearings, we haven't gotten any heads up, any information," said Bryan. "He shows up, they're speaking Burmese, he doesn't really understand what's going on, and they remand him back to prison."

Bryan added that he wanted Fenster to know that his family is "not resting until he is home."

The Myanmar embassy in Washington and the State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.