Asia-Pacific stocks mixed after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report for June.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.41% while the Topix index shed 0.21%. The Kospi in South Korea dipped 0.51%.

Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25%.

In other developments, Singapore's economy grew 14.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, official advanced estimates showed Wednesday. That was slightly above economist expectations for a 14.2% year-on-year jump, according to a Reuters poll.

Still, the economy contracted by 2% as compared with the previous quarter, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a Wednesday statement.