Singapore's economy roars back with a 14.3% surge in the second quarter from a year ago

People wearing protective masks walk along the Jubilee Bridge at the Marina Bay waterfront on June 7, 2020 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — Singapore recorded its strongest economic growth in 11 years in the second quarter of 2021, rebounding from its worst economic slump on record a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Southeast Asian economy surged 14.3% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago, according to advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. That performance slightly exceeded the 14.2% year-on-year jump forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"The strong growth was largely due to the low base in the second quarter of 2020 when GDP fell by 13.3 per cent due to the Circuit Breaker (CB) measures implemented from 7 April to 1 June 2020," the ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

Circuit breaker refers to the partial lockdown implemented in Singapore, when large parts of the economy were shut to slow the spread of the coronavirus.