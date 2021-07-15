The Amazon rainforest is now releasing more carbon than it can absorb, study finds

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019.

The Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon emissions than it can absorb, according to a new study.

The rainforest was once a carbon sink — meaning it absorbed more carbon than it released — but it now accounts for more than 1 billion metric tons of emissions every year, mainly due to forest fires and deforestation.

The nine-year research project, published Wednesday, was led by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research in partnership with scientists from several countries, including the U.S., the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Drones collected samples to measure carbon levels in four locations across the Amazon, with the study's long timeframe allowing the researchers to account for year-to-year variations in the forest's carbon levels.

The carbon balance — the final balance between emissions and the absorption of carbon — of the Amazon showed that it released 1.06 billion metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year between 2010 and 2018. According to the study, 0.87 billion metric tons of emissions came from the Brazilian Amazon.

Burning was the biggest source of carbon emissions from the Amazon, according to the research, accounting for 1.5 billion metric tons of carbon emissions. If there were no fires or deforestation, the agency noted, the Amazon would remove almost 0.5 billion metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere.