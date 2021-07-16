Some charity donors may score a bigger write-off with retirement account funds

The pandemic sparked charitable giving among wealthy families, and some who are eager to give more may score a bigger 2021 write-off by leveraging money from pretax retirement accounts.

Here's how it works: Certain retirees with excess pretax retirement savings — meaning they've saved more than they expect they'll need — may withdraw the funds and donate the cash to a qualified charity. There are taxes on the distribution, but retirees may offset some levies with a higher charitable deduction.

Donors may claim a tax break of up to 100% of their adjusted gross income for cash donations in 2021, a CARES Act measure meant to boost charitable giving during the pandemic.

However, they must itemize deductions to claim the write-off, meaning their total tax breaks exceed the standard deduction, which is $12,550 for individuals and $25,100 for married couples filing together for 2021.

Moreover, the strategy makes sense only for certain retirees, financial experts say.

"First of all, you have to be charitably inclined," said JoAnn May, a certified financial planner and CPA with Forest Asset Management in Berwyn, Illinois.

Tax incentives aren't the prime motivation for most wealthy donors, according to a Bank of America study on high-net-worth philanthropy. Still, those looking to give typically prefer tax-efficient ways to transfer the money.

One option, so-called qualified charitable distributions, allow tax-free transfers from an individual retirement account of up to $100,000 per year. This withdrawal may also count as the retiree's annual required minimum distribution.

However, taxpayers must be at least age 70½ to make qualified charitable distributions, and donations of more than $100,000 per year won't qualify for tax-free treatment.

People ages 59½ to 70½ and those over 70½ who want to donate more than $100,000 in 2021 may benefit from taking the money from another pretax retirement account.