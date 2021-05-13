Here's how the pandemic changed charitable giving by wealthy households in 2020

It appears the pandemic hasn't dented charitable giving from wealthy households.

Most affluent Americans — about 90% — gave to charitable causes in 2020, with a third of them giving more than in the past to organizations focused on meeting basic needs, according to research from the Bank of America. Nearly half of them (47%) gave in direct response to the pandemic, whether by donating to charities, businesses or individuals.

"People came through," said Ann Limberg, head of philanthropic solutions at Bank of America Private Bank. "Their resilience and commitment is a reinforcement of the [giving] spirit."

More from Personal Finance:

Is $300 unemployment boost holding back jobs? Yes and no

Getting these Social Security questions wrong could cost you

There's one week left to contribute to 2020 IRAs

For instance, both the number of grants and the dollar amounts gifted in 2020 from the bank's donor-advised charitable gift fund increased by nearly 50% from a year earlier, which resulted in more than $500 million going to nonprofits.

Despite the increased giving from affluent households, there has been concern about the long-term viability of some nonprofits due to a pandemic-related decrease in funds coming in. A mid-year 2020 analysis by nonprofit tracker Candid suggested that up to 28% of nonprofits could shut down.

"What we saw were nonprofits pivoting to find ways to be relevant," Limberg said. "We saw a tremendous amount of innovation."