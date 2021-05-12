How Biden's tax plan may spark more charitable giving

President Joe Biden makes remarks on the economy and the Colonial Pipeline network cyber attack on May 10, 2021 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden's plan to tax the wealthy may trigger a shift in charitable giving strategies.

The administration is calling for more taxes on the top 1% of households — including a hike on the highest capital gains rate to 39.6%, from 20% — to help pay for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

Biden also wants to tax inherited property at death, aiming for generational wealth transfers.

While the plan faces opposition, financial advisors are considering tax planning with their clients. They say Biden's proposal may make some charitable giving tactics more attractive.

"I would argue that the link between tax incentives to give to charity, and people with the desire to give to charity, is actually pretty weak," said David Foster, certified financial planner and founder of Gateway Wealth Management in St. Louis.

Only 17% of wealthy donors say they are always motivated to give based on tax benefits, according to a Bank of America study on high-net-worth philanthropy.

Foster said the No. 1 concern of affluent donors is "will my dollars actually make the impact?"

Still, Biden's proposal may present tax-savings opportunities for philanthropic Americans.