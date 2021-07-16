Delta variant might be a reason to extend unemployment benefits, say economists

An executive chef interviews a job seeker about hospitality employment during a job fair on June 23, 2021 in Torrance, California.

The rapidly spreading delta variant of Covid-19 may be reason for Congress to extend federal unemployment benefits past their expiration in early September, according to some labor economists.

Rising Covid caseloads, largely the result of the more transmissible virus strain, threaten to undermine the U.S. economic recovery at around the same time that federal benefits are supposed to end, they said.

Local outbreaks may lead consumers — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to curtail in-person activities like dining at restaurants, and lead parents to stay home if some schools adopt remote learning in the fall, for example, economists said.

More from Personal Finance:

Student loan borrowers may get more time without payments

Intuit will no longer be a part of an IRS free-tax-filing program

Democrats' budget bars higher taxes for those making under $400,000

"It's certainly possible we could have another round of economic contraction in certain areas if there's an outbreak," said Eliza Forsythe, an assistant professor and economist at the University of Illinois. "And the unemployment system won't be there for people the way it's been over the past year."

This is, of course, a hypothetical scenario. And there's been little indication of political will to continue benefits past their expiration Sept. 6.

Around half of states, largely Republican, have already withdrawn from the federal unemployment programs months early, claiming benefits were keeping recipients from returning to work.