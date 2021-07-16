Earnings could be the biggest driver for markets in the week ahead as investors watch bonds

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Source: NYSE

Data takes a backseat to earnings

Among the handful of economic reports are housing starts Tuesday and existing home sales Thursday. Stovall said he is watching earnings report to see if stocks rally or languish after results. He said earnings for the S&P 500 companies are now expected to be up more than 66% for the quarter. "I think what it means is investors are looking at this quarter as a peak quarter in the earnings cycle," he said. "We're getting what analysts had expected and then some, but because we are now on the leeward side of the earnings cycle, I think investors are probably going to be taking some profits because their expectations have been met and will not be exceeded in coming quarters." James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said earnings may be more of a factor for stocks in the much quieter week ahead. In the past week, the market focus was on two days of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and important data, like the consumer price index and retail sales.

Bonds are in the spotlight