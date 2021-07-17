Military spouses are solving an unemployment challenge with entrepreneurship

Supporting a family while your spouse is active duty in the military isn't easy. Since military families typically relocate every two to three years, spouses find themselves constantly on the move, which makes it difficult to hold a steady job and pursue a career. "You never know what's going to happen, you didn't know when you're going to have to move or where you're going to have to go," said Flossie Hall, a mother of four whose husband, Michael, is a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. "You get beaten down psychologically and emotionally, because you don't get to chase your career goals, you don't get to really plug in," she added. "You really lose your sense of identity." Military spouses often face greater unemployment than their civilian counterparts. In 2019, they had a 26% wage gap and 22% unemployment rate. This year, unemployment is expected to be as high as 35%.

Flossie Hall, a mother of four whose husband, Michael, is a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy.co-founded the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs (AMSE), to help military spouse entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses. Kelli Taylor | Purple Tree Photography

Navy veteran Melissa Green, a mother of four and the wife of Landis Green, a retired Gunners Mate in the U.S. Navy, launched her own coffee company out of her home this year. Melissa Green

Certified financial planner Tara Falcone also pursued entrepreneurship after beginning her career on Wall Street. With her husband, John Falcone, frequently re-stationed as an officer in the U.S. Navy, she found more flexibility in entrepreneurship. She started the financial technology company, ReisUP, and said she would advise other military spouses struggling with the military lifestyle also consider starting up their own businesses. "I've never felt more purpose driven, and more excited about what the future holds," she said. Here are Falcone's top tips for military spouses interested in starting their own businesses: 1. Create a legal entity Form an S corporation, single member LLC, or a C corporation to make sure you are able to deduct specific expenses you have for your business. That can offset any income you're bringing in. 2. Use an accountant If you're running your own business and you're generating income, you will most likely have to pay estimated quarterly taxes on the projected income of your business or the projected profit of your business for the year. To make sure you are doing everything properly, Falcone suggests working with an accountant.