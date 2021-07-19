European markets set to open sharply lower as investors digest OPEC deal

European stocks are expected to open sharply lower on Monday as markets digest the latest OPEC + announcement regarding oil production and continue to brood on inflation.

Britain's FTSE is seen opening 50 points lower at 6,953, Germany's DAX 85 points lower at 15,440, France's CAC 40 down 36 points at 6,416 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 208 points at 24,472, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow their counterparts in Asia Pacific lower on Monday as investors digest the news that OPEC and its allies (a group known as OPEC+) reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. Coordinated increases in oil supply from the group will start in August, OPEC said in a statement.

The development comes after Brent has surged more than 40% so far in 2021, with demand for crude rising as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

On Monday morning, international benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.87% to $72.95 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also declined 0.93% to $71.81 per barrel.