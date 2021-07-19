Biden's inflation speech reflects concerns that rising prices will hurt Democrats in 2022

US President Joe Biden speaks about the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON – As consumer prices rise across wide swaths of the U.S. economy, President Joe Biden has a message for voters: If you're worried about inflation, you should support Biden's infrastructure and domestic spending plans.

"My 'Build Back Better' plan will be a force for achieving lower prices for Americans looking ahead," Biden said in a speech Monday at the White House.

Biden argued the infrastructure and family support investments contained in his $4.5 trillion domestic spending plan will fund decades of economic growth, increase the workforce and keep prices low.

"If your primary concern right now is inflation, you should be even more enthusiastic about this plan," said the president.

Yet the fact that Biden was addressing inflation at all is a sign of the growing concern among Democrats that rising prices will be a potent political cudgel for Republicans to wield against them in next year's midterm elections.

For now, Biden still enjoys high favorability ratings, and most voters approve of the programs he wants to fund with his two bills.

But vulnerable House and Senate Democrats have good reason to worry about the coming year.

Republicans already have an advantage in that historical trends favor the opposition party in the first midterm after a new president is elected.