Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng prices its new sedan at $24,700 undercutting Tesla

Xpeng Motors launches the P5 sedan at an event in Guangzhou, China on April 14, 2021. The P5 is Xpeng's third production model and features so-called Lidar technology.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. has priced its new P5 sedan as low as 160,000 yuan ($24,694) days after Tesla launched a cheaper version of its Model Y sports utility vehicle

The aggressive pricing from Xpeng comes as China's electric vehicle market continues to heat up with an increasing number of players.

The P5 — Xpeng's third production model and second sedan after the P7 — was launched earlier this year. There are six different versions of the car with different features, and prices range from 160,000 yuan to 230,000 yuan.

Xpeng's P7 sedan starts from 229,900 yuan after subsidies. Tesla's Model 3 starts from 250,900 yuan in China.