Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng Motors launches sedan with new driverless features as EV race heats up

Xpeng Motors launches the P5 sedan at an event in Guangzhou, China on April 14, 2021. The P5 is Xpeng's third production model and features so-called Lidar technology.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Motors launched the P5 on Wednesday, a sedan with new self-driving features, as it looks to race ahead in China's ultra-competitive auto market.

The P5, Xpeng's third production model and second sedan after the P7, adds another competitor to Tesla's Model 3 in China's increasingly crowded field of electric car-makers.

The Chinese firm, a rival to domestic players Nio and Li Auto, said it will release its pricing at the Shanghai Auto Show on Apr. 19.

But in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Xinzhou Wu, vice president in charge of autonomous driving at Xpeng, said the P5 will be priced lower than the P7.

"At this price range with the features we put in the car, I think it will be quite compelling for our customers," he said.

The P7 starts from 229,900 yuan ($35,192) after subsidies. In comparison, Tesla's Model 3 in China starts at 249,900 yuan.

Wu said the P5 would roll out to customers in China in the third or fourth quarter of this year. Xpeng has also expanded into Norway, its first international market. Wu said that the company will expand its footprint in northern Europe and the P5 would eventually be launched there. He gave no timelines on when this might happen.