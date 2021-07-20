Stocks in Asia-Pacific set to open lower after Dow sees worst drop since October

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to open lower on Tuesday following an overnight tumble for stocks on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 700 points.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,355 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,270. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,652.74.

Australian stocks also looked poised for opening declines. The SPI futures contract was at 7,129, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,286.

China is set to announce its latest benchmark lending rate later on Tuesday. Majority of traders and analysts in a snap poll expect no change to both the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or five-year LPR, according to Reuters.

Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Tuesday for holidays.