Imprisoned film mogul Harvey Weinstein turned over for extradition to California in sex crime case

Fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein was transferred at a New York prison Tuesday morning into the custody of officials for extradition to California, where he faces trial for serious sex crimes.

Weinstein, who has been locked up in New York serving a 23-year prison sentence since his conviction in 2020 for sex offenses in Manhattan, in June was ordered extradited to California by a judge in Erie County, New York.

The 69-year-old is charged in Los Angeles with rape, sexual battery and other crimes in connection with five incidents that allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles.

He faces up to 140 years in prison if convicted in the Los Angeles cases.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement.