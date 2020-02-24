Harvey Weinstein trial: Guilty of rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted of top sex charges

The first-degree criminal sexual act charge that he was convicted of relates to the claim that forcibly performed oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

The charge of third-degree rape that Weinstein was convicted of relates to the claim that he attacked aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in Manhattan in 2013.

He also was acquitted of first-degree rape in a Manhattan courtoom.

But Weinstein, 67, was found not guilty of the most serious charges in the case, two counts of predatory sexual assault,, charges for which he had faced a possible life sentence in prison.

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City.

On Friday, jurors in the trial — seven men and five women — were told by the judge to keep deliberating after they suggested they were hung on the most serious charges, of predatory sexual assault, in the case.

Jurors had told Judge James Burke in a note, "We the jury request to understand if we can be hung on 1 and or 3 but unanimous on the others."

Counts 1 and 3 are charges of predatory sexual assault.

Count 2 is criminal sexual act in the first degree, count 4 is rape in the first degree, and count 5 is rape in the third degree.

Burke told jurors that any verdict that they returned must be unanimous and that if they cannot be unanimous on a specific criminal count then they cannot return a verdict for that count.

The judge asked the jurors to continue their deliberations, noting that it is not uncommon for a jury to have difficulty reaching a verdict. Jurors then resumed their deliberations for less than a half hour before Burke dismissed them for the weekend.

The actress Annabella Sciorra testified during the trial that Weinstein raped her in her apartment in either late 1993 or early 1994.

Weinstein was not charged in the case with raping Sciorra. But her testimony, along with that of five other women, was permitted by the judge in order to allow prosecutors to show a pattern of conduct by Weinstein.

Jury deliberations in the case began last Tuesday morning.

Weinstein did not testify at the trial.

Weinstein for years was one of Hollywood's powerful men, having backed a long string of financially successful and critically acclaimed movies such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Gangs of New York."